Royal Canin Small Puppy dry dog food (formerly Mini Puppy) is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of 9-22 lbs.

13lb

2.5lb

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Small Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Intense energy content

Formulated to satisfy fussy appetites and meet the high energy needs of small breed puppies during the growth period.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (LIP) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3891 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingrédients: Brisure de riz, farine de sous-produits de poulet, gras de poulet, gluten de blé, farine de gluten de maïs, maïs, pulpe de betterave ordinaire séchée, arômes naturels, huile de poisson, huile végétale, silicoaluminate de sodium, phosphate monocalcique, chlorure de potassium, fructooligosaccharides, tripolyphosphate de sodium, levure hydrolysée (source de bêta-glucanes), carbonate de calcium, sel, extrait de Yucca schidigera, DL-méthionine, vitamines [acétate de DL-alpha-tocophérol (source de vitamine E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source de vitamine C), biotine, D-pantothénate de calcium, acétate de vitamine A, chlorhydrate de pyridoxine (vitamine B6), supplément de niacine, acide folique, mononitrate de thiamine (vitamine B1), supplément de vitamine B12, supplément de riboflavine, supplément de vitamine D3], L-lysine, chlorure de choline, taurine, oligoéléments [protéinate de zinc, protéinate de manganèse, sulfate ferreux, oxyde de zinc, oxyde manganeux, sulfate de cuivre, iodate de calcium, sélénite de sodium, protéinate de cuivre], extrait de rose d’Inde (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotène, extrait de romarin, conservé avec un mélange de tocophérols et d’acide citrique.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg.
Ingredients: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), calcium carbonate, salt, yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for small puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Size Health Nutrition Small Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
Adult Target Weight 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months 6 months 7 months 8 months 9 months 10 months
2.2 lb (1 kg) 3/8 cup (29 g) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (33 g) 3/8 cup (32 g) 1/4 cup (28 g) 1/4 cup (23 g) 1/4 cup (23 g) 1/4 cup (23 g) 1/4 cup (23 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (48 g) 5/8 cup (54 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 1/2 cup (47 g) 3/8 cup (40 g) 3/8 cup (39 g) 3/8 cup (39 g) 3/8 cup (39 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (71 g) 3/4 cup (74 g) 7/8 cup (74 g) 3/4 cup (67 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 5/8 cup (53 g) 5/8 cup (53 g) 5/8 cup (52 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 7/8 cup (77 g) 1 cup (87 g) 1 cup (91 g) 1 cup (91 g) 7/8 cup (83 g) 7/8 cup (74 g) 3/4 cup (66 g) 3/4 cup (65 g) 3/4 cup (65 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (104 g) 1 1/4 cups (108 g) 1 1/4 cups (109 g) 1 1/8 cups (99 g) 1 cup (89 g) 7/8 cup (78 g) 7/8 cup (78 g) 7/8 cup (77 g)
13.2 lb (6 kg) 1 1/8 cups (102 g) 1 1/4 cups (117 g) 1 3/8 cups (123 g) 1 3/8 cups (124 g) 1 3/8 cups (123 g) 1 1/4 cups (111 g) 1 1/8 cups (100 g) 1 cup (89 g) 1 cup (88 g)
15.4 lb (7 kg) 1 1/4 cups (111 g) 1 3/8 cups (131 g) 1 1/2 cups (138 g) 1 1/2 cups (140 g) 1 1/2 cups (139 g) 1 3/8 cups (126 g) 1 1/4 cups (113 g) 1 1/8 cups (100 g) 1 1/8 cups (99 g)
17.6 lb (8 kg) 1 3/8 cups (122 g) 1 5/8 cups (144 g) 1 5/8 cups (152 g) 1 3/4 cups (155 g) 1 5/8 cups (153 g) 1 1/2 cups (139 g) 1 3/8 cups (124 g) 1 1/4 cups (111 g) 1 1/4 cups (110 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 5/8 cups (144 g) 1 7/8 cups (170 g) 2 cups (180 g) 2 cups (183 g) 2 cups (182 g) 1 3/4 cups (165 g) 1 5/8 cups (148 g) 1 1/2 cups (132 g) 1 3/8 cups (131 g)

Your small puppy has big nutritional needs. That’s because small breed puppies grow at a more intense rate than larger dogs and are considered adults by 10 months. Their diet not only has to help build and maintain a pup’s body as it grows, it also must provide the right amount of energy, all in a wholesome puppy food formula even a fussy eater will love. Royal Canin Small Puppy dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your small puppy’s healthy growth and development. It features all the proteins, minerals, and vitamins needed to support your puppy’s short growth period and developing immune system. Small-sized, tasty kibble is designed for tiny teeth and picky appetites while promoting overall health and well-being. And the highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients in this puppy formula are easy on sensitive digestive systems and provide optimal stool quality.

