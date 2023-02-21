Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Small Puppy dry dog food (formerly Mini Puppy) is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of 9-22 lbs.
Existing formats
13lb
2.5lb
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Small Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Intense energy content
Formulated to satisfy fussy appetites and meet the high energy needs of small breed puppies during the growth period.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (LIP) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
|Adult Target Weight
|2 months
|3 months
|4 months
|5 months
|6 months
|7 months
|8 months
|9 months
|10 months
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|3/8 cup (29 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|1/4 cup (28 g)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|3/4 cup (74 g)
|7/8 cup (74 g)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|1 cup (87 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
|7/8 cup (74 g)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|3/4 cup (65 g)
|3/4 cup (65 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 cup (92 g)
|1 1/8 cups (104 g)
|1 1/4 cups (108 g)
|1 1/4 cups (109 g)
|1 1/8 cups (99 g)
|1 cup (89 g)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (102 g)
|1 1/4 cups (117 g)
|1 3/8 cups (123 g)
|1 3/8 cups (124 g)
|1 3/8 cups (123 g)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 1/8 cups (100 g)
|1 cup (89 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|15.4 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 3/8 cups (131 g)
|1 1/2 cups (138 g)
|1 1/2 cups (140 g)
|1 1/2 cups (139 g)
|1 3/8 cups (126 g)
|1 1/4 cups (113 g)
|1 1/8 cups (100 g)
|1 1/8 cups (99 g)
|17.6 lb (8 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (122 g)
|1 5/8 cups (144 g)
|1 5/8 cups (152 g)
|1 3/4 cups (155 g)
|1 5/8 cups (153 g)
|1 1/2 cups (139 g)
|1 3/8 cups (124 g)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 1/4 cups (110 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (144 g)
|1 7/8 cups (170 g)
|2 cups (180 g)
|2 cups (183 g)
|2 cups (182 g)
|1 3/4 cups (165 g)
|1 5/8 cups (148 g)
|1 1/2 cups (132 g)
|1 3/8 cups (131 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your small puppy has big nutritional needs. That’s because small breed puppies grow at a more intense rate than larger dogs and are considered adults by 10 months. Their diet not only has to help build and maintain a pup’s body as it grows, it also must provide the right amount of energy, all in a wholesome puppy food formula even a fussy eater will love. Royal Canin Small Puppy dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your small puppy’s healthy growth and development. It features all the proteins, minerals, and vitamins needed to support your puppy’s short growth period and developing immune system. Small-sized, tasty kibble is designed for tiny teeth and picky appetites while promoting overall health and well-being. And the highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients in this puppy formula are easy on sensitive digestive systems and provide optimal stool quality.