SMALL Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Small Puppy dry dog food (formerly Mini Puppy) is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of 9-22 lbs.
Sizes available
14lb
2.5lb
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.
Specialized Kibble
Unique kibble design encourages puppies to chew thoroughly
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3832 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 349 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 400 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, monocalcium phosphate, pea fiber, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fish oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, rice flour, hydrolyzed yeast, salt, choline chloride, marine microalgae oil, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, yucca schidigera extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® SMALL PUPPY is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).