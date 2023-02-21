SMALL Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Puppy dry dog food (formerly Mini Puppy) is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of 9-22 lbs.

Sizes available

14lb

2.5lb

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.

Specialized Kibble

Unique kibble design encourages puppies to chew thoroughly

