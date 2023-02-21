Small Puppy Pouch Dog Food

Small Puppy Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 3oz

Find a retailer

Immune Support

A complex of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of a puppy’s natural defenses and immune system

Digestive Health

Supports a balanced intestinal flora and promotes healthy digestion and optimal stool quality

Healthy Energy

Supports high energy needs for small breed puppies during their short, intense growth period

This diet contains 909 kcal ME/kg; 77 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.)6.0%, Crude Fat (min.)4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.1%, Moisture (max.)81.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.)84 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Nutrient Profiles.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken by-products, vegetable oil, pork plasma, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, dicalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, taurine, carob bean gum, natural flavors, vitamins[ascorbic acid, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glycine, sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, manganese proteinate, calcium iodate], carotene.
Complete and balanced nutrition for small breed puppies - Up to 10 months old
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION SMALL PUPPY chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Small Puppy wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your small breed puppy wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, this complete and balanced puppy food gives your lovable pup a healthy start with the right nutrition. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, supports their developing immune system; highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and optimal stool quality; and because small breed puppies have short, yet intense growth periods compared to other pups, it supports high energy needs as they grow. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Small Puppy dry food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025