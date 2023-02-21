Small Starter Mother And Babydog Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
SMALL Starter is designed for small breed mothers from the end of gestation (3rd trimester) and during lactation and young puppies up to 2 months.
Sizes available
2lb
Easy rehydration
'Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the mother and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother's milk to solid food.'
Gestation / lactation support
'Nutritional profile that is adapted to the mother's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.'
PUPPY NUTRITION
Meets the nutritional needs of extra-large dogs in their second growth stage (after 8 months)
For the Puppy
|Adult Target Weight
|Before 2 weeks
|2-3 Weeks
|3-4 weeks
|4-5 weeks
|5-6 weeks
|6-7 weeks
|7-8 weeks
|2 lb (1 kg)
|Mother’s Milk
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (95 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (95 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
For the Mother
|Dog Weight
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Week 9
|Lactating
|2 lb (1 kg)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|3/8 cup (38 g)
|1/2 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|Feed Ad libitum
|4 lb (2 kg)
|5/8 cup (57 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|7/8 cup (84 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (98 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1 cup (95 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
|1 1/4 cups (112 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 3/8 cups (121 g)
|1 1/2 cups (132 g)
|1 1/2 cups (142 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (142 g)
|1 3/4 cups (155 g)
|1 7/8 cups (168 g)
|2 cups (181 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|2 cups (185 g)
|2 1/4 cups (201 g)
|2 3/8 cups (218 g)
|2 5/8 cups (235 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin’s Starter formulas are a unique nutritional solution that meets the needs of the mother and her puppies during the first 5 stages of life: gestation, birth, lactation, weaning and growth up to 2 months.