STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG ultra soft mousse

STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG ultra soft mousse

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For mothers from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

1 x 145g

24 x 5.1oz

Find a local retailer

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

Tailored taste & texture for babydogs

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025