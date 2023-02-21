STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG ultra soft mousse
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For mothers from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 5.1oz
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Tailored taste & texture for babydogs
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 972 kcal ME/kg; 141 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.5%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.03%, Vitamin E (min.) 133 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, powdered cellulose, fish oil, casein, calcium carbonate, glycine, sodium tripolyphosphate, pork plasma, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, citric acid, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG ultra soft mousse in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for gestation, lactation and growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).