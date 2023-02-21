West Highland White Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your small breed West Highland White Terrier magnificent is in the details. With their white double-layer coat and compact body, Westies are strong little working dogs with exceptionally large teeth for their size. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain their unique coat, support skin health, and appease their finicky appetites. Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Westie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your West Highland Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Westie’s blunt, gradually tapering muzzle and large teeth, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to help protect their delicate skin and maintain a gleaming white, short coat. And a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors is sure to please even a picky eater.

