West Highland White Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred West Highland White Terriers 10 months and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The West Highland White Terrier has a blunt and gradually tapering muzzle. This breed also has teeth that are considered large for the size of the dog. The kibble of WEST HIGHLAND WHITE TERRIER ADULT is designed to make it easier for this breed to pick up and chew.
COAT HEALTH
Compared to other dog breeds, the West Highland White Terrier has a rough coat and delicate skin. This formula contains specific amino acids to support hair growth, plus omega-6 fatty acids for skin health.
HEALTHY SKIN
Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the West Highland White Terrier. The exclusive formula of WEST HIGHLAND WHITE TERRIER ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
SATISFIES FUSSY APPETITES
WEST HIGHLAND WHITE TERRIER ADULT, with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors, is designed to appeal and satisfy the West Highland White Terrier’s fussy appetite.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (92 g)
|1 1/8 cups (107 g)
|1 3/8 cups (122 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (104 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|1 1/2 cups (136 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (115 g)
|1 1/2 cups (133 g)
|1 5/8 cups (151 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (125 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
|1 3/4 cups (165 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (136 g)
|1 3/4 cups (157 g)
|2 cups (178 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your small breed West Highland White Terrier magnificent is in the details. With their white double-layer coat and compact body, Westies are strong little working dogs with exceptionally large teeth for their size. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain their unique coat, support skin health, and appease their finicky appetites. Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Westie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your West Highland Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Westie’s blunt, gradually tapering muzzle and large teeth, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to help protect their delicate skin and maintain a gleaming white, short coat. And a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors is sure to please even a picky eater.