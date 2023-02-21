X-Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for extra small breed adult dogs (up to 8 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Helps Limit Weight Gain.
SENSITIVITIES
Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.
Dry Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (38 g)
|5/8 cup (44 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (37 g)
|5/8 cup (47 g)
|3/4 cup (55 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (50 g)
|7/8 cup (64 g)
|1 cup (74 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|1 cup (79 g)
|1 1/4 cups (92 g)
Mixed Feeding
Weight Care Loaf In Sauce Canned Dog Food, 13.5 oz
|Weight
|Cans per Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|1/4
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|1/4 cup (18 g)
|3/8 cup (24 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4
|1/4 cup (17 g)
|3/8 cup (27 g)
|1/2 cup (35 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|5/8 cup (44 g)
|3/4 cup (54 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2
|1/4 cup (22 g)
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds is formulated for extra small breed dogs (up to 8 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds was created with toy breeds and little dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 69% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)