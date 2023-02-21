Yorkshire Terrier Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Yorkshire Terriers 10 months and older

Existing formats

1 x 3oz

Adapted texture

Loaf in sauce.

Appetite stimulation

Help satisfy the Yorkshire''s appetite.

Coat health

Contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire’s skin and long coat with an exclusive blend of nutrients.

Stool quality

Helps support digestive health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 951 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.5%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, pork plasma, carrageenan, carob bean gum, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], choline chloride, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
For Yorkshire Terriers over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2 lb (1 kg) 1 pouch (94 g) 1 1/2 pouchs (108 g) 1 1/2 pouchs (123 g)
4 lb (2 kg) 2 pouchs (158 g) 2 pouchs (182 g) 2 1/2 pouchs (207 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 2 1/2 pouchs (214 g) 3 pouchs (247 g) 3 1/2 pouchs (281 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 3 pouchs (265 g) 3 1/2 pouchs (307 g) 4 pouchs (349 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 4 pouchs (359 g) 5 pouchs (416 g) 5 1/2 pouchs (473 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 5 pouchs (446 g) 6 pouchs (516 g) 7 pouchs (586 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 6 pouchs (527 g) 7 pouchs (610 g) 8 pouchs (693 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Yorkshire Terrier magnificent is in the details. Although they have big dog personalities, Yorkies have delicate little bodies with long, silky coats that require special care. These portable pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, keeps their long coats shiny and soft, and appeases their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult Loaf in Gravy wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Yorkie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your small breed Yorkshire Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete, balanced, and aromatic soft dog food features a highly palatable paté to appeal to your Yorkshire Terrier’s appetite with moderately high fat and energy density. Optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, plus biotin, help give your Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat a beautiful shine. And a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers support healthy digestion. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult dry dog food for extra encouragement when it comes to fussy eaters.

