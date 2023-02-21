PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Yorkshire Terrier puppy magnificent is in the details. Although they have big dog personalities, small breed Yorkie puppies have delicate little bodies with growing, silky coats that require special care. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and skin and coat care, as well as aid with digestion as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Yorkie puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Yorkshire Terrier puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Yorkshire Terrier’s short muzzle and level bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, plus biotin, help give your Yorkshire Terrier’s growing long coat a beautiful shine. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics support healthy digestion to help promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Once your Yorkshire Terrier puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.

