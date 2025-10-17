Canine Calm
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET Canine CALM dry is a highly digestible, palatable, complete and balanced adult dog food formulated to meet the nutritional needs of dogs facing stress-related digestive, skin and urinary sensitivities.
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage dogs exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibers including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
URINARY HEALTH
This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals