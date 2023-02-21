Canine Calm
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Calm Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for small dogs up to 33 lb experiencing digestive upsets, skin irritations, or urinary sensitivities related to stressful situations or environments.
Sizes available
4.4lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CALMING NUTRIENTS
Hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan promote calming of your dog’s fearful behaviors in stressful environments
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Prebiotics and a highly digestible nutritional formula promote healthy digestion
SKIN BARRIER SUPPORT
Targeted amounts of B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier to support skin and coat health
URINARY HEALTH
This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals