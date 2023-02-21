Canine Calm

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Calm Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for small dogs up to 33 lb experiencing digestive upsets, skin irritations, or urinary sensitivities related to stressful situations or environments.

4.4lb

8.8lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

CALMING NUTRIENTS

Hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan promote calming of your dog’s fearful behaviors in stressful environments

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Prebiotics and a highly digestible nutritional formula promote healthy digestion

SKIN BARRIER SUPPORT

Targeted amounts of B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier to support skin and coat health

URINARY HEALTH

This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

PRODUCT DETAILS

