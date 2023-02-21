Canine Dental Medium and Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs with oral sensitivity

Existing formats

17.6lb

7.7lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Tartar control

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build up.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Specific kibble size & texture for brushing effect.

Contains calcium and phosphorus to help support healthy teeth.

Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin.

Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to reddening of gums and bad breath.

Regular dental care can help promote oral health which impacts overall well-being.

Medium and large dogs can have added strain on their bones and joints due to their size.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Brushing effect

Specific kibble shape and size help reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build up by promoting a brushing effect while chewing.

Bone & joint support

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

VOHC Accepted

Calorie content: This diet contains 3759 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 320 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.)0.6%, Phosphorus (min.)0.4%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.37%, Glucosamine* (min.) 728 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 24 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, natural flavors, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, L-tyrosine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid], DL-methionine, salt, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], N-butyric acid, green tea extract, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.

