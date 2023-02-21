Canine Dental Medium and Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs with oral sensitivity
Existing formats
17.6lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Tartar control
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build up.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES
Specific kibble size & texture for brushing effect.
FORMULA FEATURES
Contains calcium and phosphorus to help support healthy teeth.
FORMULA FEATURES
Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin.
SENSITIVITIES
Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to reddening of gums and bad breath.
SENSITIVITIES
Regular dental care can help promote oral health which impacts overall well-being.
SENSITIVITIES
Medium and large dogs can have added strain on their bones and joints due to their size.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Brushing effect
Specific kibble shape and size help reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build up by promoting a brushing effect while chewing.
Bone & joint support
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
VOHC Accepted
NO TEXT