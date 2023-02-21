Canine Dental Medium and Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for medium breed and large breed dogs weighing over 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup.
Sizes available
17.6lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care
BRUSHING EFFECT
Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when dogs chew
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin helps provide bone and joint support
Calorie content: This diet contains 3759 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 320 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.)0.6%, Phosphorus (min.)0.4%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.37%, Glucosamine* (min.) 728 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 24 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, natural flavors, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, L-tyrosine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid], DL-methionine, salt, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], N-butyric acid, green tea extract, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.