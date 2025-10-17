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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Dental Medium and Large Dog
Canine Dental Medium and Large Dog
Canine Dental Medium and Large Dog

Canine Dental Medium and Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Dental Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for medium breed and large breed dogs weighing over 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup.

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Sizes available

7.7 lblb 7.7

17.6 lblb 17.6

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

CLINICALLY PROVEN

Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care

BRUSHING EFFECT

Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when dogs chew

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin helps provide bone and joint support

PRODUCT DETAILS