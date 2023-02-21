Canine Early Cardiac
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
17.6lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients, such as taurine and L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Moderate sodium
Moderate sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3673 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 290 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Sodium (max.) 0.28%, Vitamin E (min.) 560 IU/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.38%, Taurine* (min.) 0.15%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 490 mg/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken fat, chicken meal, fish meal, soy protein isolate, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, fish oil, potassium chloride, L-arginine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.