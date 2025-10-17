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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac
Canine Early Cardiac

Canine Early Cardiac

Dry food for Dog

Canine Early Cardiac is a highly digestible, palatable, complete and balanced adult dog food with nutrients to support cardiovascular function.

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Sizes available

7.7 lblb 7.7

17.6 lblb 17.6

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

OPTIMAL CARDIAC HEALTH

Contains arginine, carnitine, and taurine for optimal cardiac health

HEALTHY HEART FUNCTION

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for heart health and cardiovascular function

REDUCES HEART WORKLOAD

Contains moderate, rather than severe, sodium restriction to reduce the workload on the heart

PRODUCT DETAILS