Canine Early Cardiac
Dry food for Dog
Canine Early Cardiac is a highly digestible, palatable, complete and balanced adult dog food with nutrients to support cardiovascular function.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
OPTIMAL CARDIAC HEALTH
Contains arginine, carnitine, and taurine for optimal cardiac health
HEALTHY HEART FUNCTION
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for heart health and cardiovascular function
REDUCES HEART WORKLOAD
Contains moderate, rather than severe, sodium restriction to reduce the workload on the heart
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken fat, chicken meal, fish meal, soy protein isolate, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, fish oil, potassium chloride, L-arginine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Sodium (max.) 0.28%, Vitamin E (min.) 560 IU/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.38%, Taurine* (min.) 0.15%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 490 mg/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3673 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 290 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).