Canine Early Cardiac

Canine Early Cardiac is a highly digestible, palatable, complete and balanced adult dog food with nutrients to support cardiovascular function.

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

OPTIMAL CARDIAC HEALTH

Contains arginine, carnitine, and taurine for optimal cardiac health

HEALTHY HEART FUNCTION

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for heart health and cardiovascular function

REDUCES HEART WORKLOAD

Contains moderate, rather than severe, sodium restriction to reduce the workload on the heart

