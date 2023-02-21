Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
17.6lb
25.3lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3856 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 332 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.1%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.2%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min.) 0.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, salt, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 01-800-020-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.