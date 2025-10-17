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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Hydrolyzed Protein HP
Canine Hydrolyzed Protein HP
Canine Hydrolyzed Protein HP

Canine Hydrolyzed Protein HP

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

7.7 lblb 7.7

17.6 lblb 17.6

25.3 lblb 25.3

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

SKIN BARRIER & EPA+DHA

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier. Enriched with EPA+DHA fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin & digestion.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.

PRODUCT DETAILS