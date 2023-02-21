Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with food sensitivities
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MINIMIZES RISK OF REACTIONS
Proteins are broken down to a size that’s less likely to be recognized by the immune system
SKIN & GI SUPPORT
Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote a healthy coat
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Exclusive blend of fibers and prebiotics promotes digestive health
Ingredient: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, salt, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.1%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.2%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min.) 0.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3856 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 332 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).