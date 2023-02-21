Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with food sensitivities

Sizes available

17.6lb

25.3lb

7.7lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MINIMIZES RISK OF REACTIONS

Proteins are broken down to a size that’s less likely to be recognized by the immune system

SKIN & GI SUPPORT

Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote a healthy coat

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Exclusive blend of fibers and prebiotics promotes digestive health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

