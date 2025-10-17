Canine Hydrolyzed Protein HP
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
HYDROLYZED PROTEIN
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
SKIN BARRIER & EPA+DHA
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier. Enriched with EPA+DHA fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin & digestion.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, salt, DL-methionine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, taurine, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)19.0%, Crude Fat (min.)17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.0%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.2%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.49%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3855 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 324 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine HYDROLYZED PROTEIN HP dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.