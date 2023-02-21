Canine Hydrolyzed Protein PS
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
24.2lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cellular health.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3516 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 302 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.49%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Potato, hydrolyzed soy protein, coconut oil, potato protein, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.