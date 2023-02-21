Canine Hydrolyzed Protein PS
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Sizes available
8.8lb
24.2lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN & GI SUPPORT
Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods
MINIMIZES RISK OF REACTIONS
Proteins are broken down to a size that’s less likely to be recognized by the immune system
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cellular health.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Exclusive blend of fibers and prebiotics promotes digestive health
Ingredients: Potato, hydrolyzed soy protein, coconut oil, potato protein, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.49%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3516 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 302 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).