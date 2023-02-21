Canine Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
1 x 5.2oz
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralize free radicals and promote tissue and cellular health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1039 kcal ME/kg; 156 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 79.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.17%, Vitamin E (min.) 140 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 64 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, chicken by-products, brewers rice flour, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, carrageenan, fish oil, carob bean gum, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, tricalcium phosphate, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, citric acid, sodium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, salt, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).