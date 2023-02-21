Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce

Canine Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 5.2oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help promote tissue and cellular health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025