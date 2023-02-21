Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional approach that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 592 kcal ME/kg; 225 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.4%, Crude Fat (min.) 0.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, Glucosamine* (min.) 61 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, corn meal, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, carob bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan, fish oil, natural flavors, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.