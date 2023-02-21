Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food formulated to help obese and overweight adult dogs lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior
1 x 13.4oz
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINARY HEALTH
The exclusive S/O Index promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
High protein helps maintain lean muscle mass as dogs achieve their ideal weight
SATISFIES HUNGER
A special blend of fibers in this wet food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, corn meal, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, carob bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan, fish oil, natural flavors, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.4%, Crude Fat (min.) 0.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, Glucosamine* (min.) 61 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 592 kcal ME/kg; 225 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).