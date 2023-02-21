Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food formulated to help obese and overweight adult dogs lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

1 x 13.4oz

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

URINARY HEALTH

The exclusive S/O Index promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

High protein helps maintain lean muscle mass as dogs achieve their ideal weight

SATISFIES HUNGER

A special blend of fibers in this wet food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger

