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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce

Canine Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

13.4 ozoz 13.4

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food formulated to help obese and overweight adult dogs lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior.

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BENEFITS

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain.

BEGGING CONTROL

Nutritional approach that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.

MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

PRODUCT DETAILS