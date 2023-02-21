Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Specifically formulated for small dogs
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2925 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 228 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 12.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 16.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.13%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.87%, Magnesium (max.) 0.18%, Glucosamine* (min.) 740 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, tapioca, wheat, dried chicory root, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors, chicken fat, psyllium seed husk, fish oil, salt, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, N-butyric acid, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 01-800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.