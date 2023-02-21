Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog

Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog dry dog food is formulated to help obese and overweight small breed adult dogs 22 lbs. and under lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

Sizes available

6.6lb

1.5lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Essential nutrients support bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight

SATISFIES HUNGER

A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger and control begging

URINARY HEALTH

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025