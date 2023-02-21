Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog dry dog food is formulated to help obese and overweight small breed adult dogs 22 lbs. and under lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
6.6lb
1.5lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Essential nutrients support bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight
SATISFIES HUNGER
A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger and control begging
URINARY HEALTH
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
Ingredient: Chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, tapioca, wheat, dried chicory root, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors, chicken fat, psyllium seed husk, fish oil, salt, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, N-butyric acid, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 12.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 16.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.13%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.87%, Magnesium (max.) 0.18%, Glucosamine* (min.) 740 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2925 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 228 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).