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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog
Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog

Canine Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management Small Dog dry dog food is formulated to help obese and overweight small breed adult dogs 22 lbs. and under lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

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Sizes available

1.5 lblb 1.5

6.6 lblb 6.6

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Essential nutrients support bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight

SATISFIES HUNGER

A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger and control begging

URINARY HEALTH

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

PRODUCT DETAILS