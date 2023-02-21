Canine Selected Protein PW
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
30.8lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by potato and fish which are appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
Natural preservatives
Naturally preserved to ensure freshness and quality.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3518 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 313 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.52%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Potato, fish meal, potato protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.