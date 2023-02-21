Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Selected Protein PW

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PW dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato and whitefish for dogs with food sensitivities

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LIMITED INGREDIENTS

Made with potato and whitefish, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in dogs

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula for healthy digestion

COMPLETE & BALANCED

This adult dog food is a complete and balanced diet that can be used for elimination diet trials and long-term nutrition

