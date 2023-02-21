Canine Selected Protein PW
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PW dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato and whitefish for dogs with food sensitivities
Sizes available
7.7lb
30.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LIMITED INGREDIENTS
Made with potato and whitefish, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in dogs
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula for healthy digestion
COMPLETE & BALANCED
This adult dog food is a complete and balanced diet that can be used for elimination diet trials and long-term nutrition
Ingredients: Potato, fish meal, potato protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.52%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3518 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 313 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).