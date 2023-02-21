Canine Selected Protein PW Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
26.4lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by potato and fish which are appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Joint health
Contains optimal amounts of glucosamine, chondroitin, and essential fatty acids to support joint health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3477 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min) 0.18%, Omega-3 fatty acids* 0.37%, Glucosamine* (min.) 353 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 23 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Potato, fish meal, coconut oil, potato protein, natural flavors, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, L-tyrosine, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, salt, potassium chloride, fish oil, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.