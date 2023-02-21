Canine Selected Protein PW Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PW dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato and whitefish for large breed dogs over 55 lbs with food sensitivities
Sizes available
26.4lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MADE WITH POTATO & WHITEFISH
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Exclusive kibble shape and size adapted for a large breed dog’s jaws and teeth
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health
JOINT SUPPORT
Glucosamine, chondroitin, and essential fatty acids support joint health