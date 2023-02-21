Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Selected Protein PW Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PW dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato and whitefish for large breed dogs over 55 lbs with food sensitivities

Sizes available

26.4lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MADE WITH POTATO & WHITEFISH

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Exclusive kibble shape and size adapted for a large breed dog’s jaws and teeth

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health

JOINT SUPPORT

Glucosamine, chondroitin, and essential fatty acids support joint health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

