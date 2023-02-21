Canine Ultamino
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Oligopeptides
Formulated with low molecular weight peptides to support dermatological and gastrointestinal health in dogs with food sensitivities.
Quality manufacturing
Formula and production process dedicated to quality and food safety.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cellular health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3755 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 323 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 413 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Corn starch, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, coconut oil, vegetable oil, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, L-tyrosine, fructooligosaccharides, fish oil, choline chloride, L-lysine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, L-tryptophan, histidine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, magnesium oxide, potassium iodate.
