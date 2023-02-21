Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Ultamino

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Ultamino is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with food sensitivities needing a short-term elimination diet or long-term nutrition

Sizes available

8.8lb

19.8lb

BREAKS DOWN PROTEINS

Innovative vet formula minimizes the risk of reaction with proteins extensively broken down to a size that’s virtually unrecognizable by the immune system

REDUCES SKIN REACTIONS

Clinically proven to help reduce skin reactions that may be due to sensitivities to common proteins found in adult dog foods

SKIN SUPPORT

Specific nutrients reinforce the skin barrier and help support healthy skin in dogs with sensitive skin and skin irritations

HEALTHY DIGESTION

An exclusive blend of fibers helps support digestive health

