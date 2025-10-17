Canine Ultamino

Ultamino
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
EXTENSIVELY HYDROLYZED PROTEIN
Extensively hydrolyzed protein composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids from a single source helps to reduce the risk of developing signs of food sensitivities.
QUALITY MANUFACTURING
Specialized production process helps avoid cross-contamination which is a key factor for dogs during food elimination trials and for long-term nutrition.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.