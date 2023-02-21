Canine Ultamino
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Ultamino is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with food sensitivities needing a short-term elimination diet or long-term nutrition
Sizes available
8.8lb
19.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BREAKS DOWN PROTEINS
Innovative vet formula minimizes the risk of reaction with proteins extensively broken down to a size that’s virtually unrecognizable by the immune system
REDUCES SKIN REACTIONS
Clinically proven to help reduce skin reactions that may be due to sensitivities to common proteins found in adult dog foods
SKIN SUPPORT
Specific nutrients reinforce the skin barrier and help support healthy skin in dogs with sensitive skin and skin irritations
HEALTHY DIGESTION
An exclusive blend of fibers helps support digestive health