Canine Ultamino

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Ultamino
Ultamino

Ultamino

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

8.8 lblb 8.8

19.8 lblb 19.8

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

EXTENSIVELY HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Extensively hydrolyzed protein composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids from a single source helps to reduce the risk of developing signs of food sensitivities.

QUALITY MANUFACTURING

Specialized production process helps avoid cross-contamination which is a key factor for dogs during food elimination trials and for long-term nutrition.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

PRODUCT DETAILS