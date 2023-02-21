Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie

Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

17.6lb

7.7lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content, 11% less than Canine Urinary SO dry, to help maintain ideal weight.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3312 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 272 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude fat (max.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 0.81%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%.
Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, chicken fat, dried chicory root, natural flavors, salt, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

