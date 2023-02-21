Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
17.6lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS PREVENT STONES
Specialized adult dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Low calorie dog food (11% less than Royal Canin Urinary SO Dry Dog Food) for ideal weight maintenance
BLADDER HEALTH
RSS methodology for dog bladder health helps lower the risk of crystal formation
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3312 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 272 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude fat (max.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 0.81%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%.
Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, chicken fat, dried chicory root, natural flavors, salt, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.