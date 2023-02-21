Canine Urinary UC
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
18lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urate control
Low purine proteins combined with the production of alkaline urine help reduce the risk of urate stones
Cystine control
Moderate quantities of high quality proteins and controlled methionine and cystine levels
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3729 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 339 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Methionine-Cystine (min.) 0.74%.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, wheat, egg product, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, wheat gluten, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, L-lysine, potassium citrate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], choline chloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.