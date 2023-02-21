Canine Urinary UC
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary UC is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for breeds with urinary health issues
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINARY CARE
Supports urinary health with low purine proteins, which may help prevent urate stones
BLADDER SUPPORT
Controlled methionine and cystine levels promote bladder health
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, wheat, egg product, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, wheat gluten, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, L-lysine, potassium citrate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], choline chloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Methionine-Cystine (min.) 0.74%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3729 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 339 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).