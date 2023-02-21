Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary UC

Canine Urinary UC

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Urinary UC is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for breeds with urinary health issues

Sizes available

18lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

URINARY CARE

Supports urinary health with low purine proteins, which may help prevent urate stones

BLADDER SUPPORT

Controlled methionine and cystine levels promote bladder health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025