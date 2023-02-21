Canine Dental Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Small Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for small dogs under 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup.
Sizes available
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care
BRUSHING EFFECT
Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when dogs chew
URINARY SUPPORT
Promotes a diluted urine which helps reduce the risk of crystal formation in the bladder
Calorie content: This diet contains 3734 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 329 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 0.58%, Calcium (max.) 0.98%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.36%, Sodium (max.) 0.98%, Magnesium (max.) 0.13%.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, dried chicory root, pea fiber, natural flavors, fish oil, salt, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, taurine, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), N-butyric acid, green tea extract, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.