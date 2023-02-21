Canine Dental Small Dog

Canine Dental Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Dental Small Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for small dogs under 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup.

Sizes available

8.8lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

CLINICALLY PROVEN

Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care

BRUSHING EFFECT

Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when dogs chew

URINARY SUPPORT

Promotes a diluted urine which helps reduce the risk of crystal formation in the bladder

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025