Canine Dental Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Small Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for small dogs under 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup.
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care
BRUSHING EFFECT
Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when dogs chew
URINARY SUPPORT
Promotes a diluted urine which helps reduce the risk of crystal formation in the bladder