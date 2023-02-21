Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for cats and dogs.
Existing formats
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
Calorie content: This diet contains 986 kcal ME/kg; 143 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 9.4%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.1%, Moisture (max.) 78.9%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, gelatin, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, egg product, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, casein, guar gum, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], carob bean gum, inulin, magnesium oxide, sodium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carrageenan.