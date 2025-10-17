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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsFeline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce

Feline and Canine Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for cats and dogs.

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Sizes available

5.1 ozoz 5.1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Canine and Feline Recovery canned is a high energy wet critical care diet formulated for both canine and feline critical care patients, including puppies and kittens. Feline and Canine Recovery is a highly digestible, palatable, complete and balanced cat and dog food formulated for nutritional support when directed by a veterinarian.

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BENEFITS

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

PRODUCT DETAILS