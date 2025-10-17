Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5 lblb 1.5
6.6 lblb 6.6
17.6 lblb 17.6
26.4 lblb 26.4
28.6 lblb 28.6
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.
FIBER BALANCE
Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, barley, natural flavors, pork digest, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium aluminosilicate, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], taurine.
Crude Protein (min.)20.0%, Crude Fat (min.)5.0%, Crude Fat (max.)9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)4.8%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.08%, Potassium (min.)0.54%, Sodium (min.)0.28%, Vitamin E (min.)280 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3210 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 247 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.