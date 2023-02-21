Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5lb
17.6lb
28.6lb
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW FAT CONTENT
Contains low fat content for dogs that have difficulties digesting or tolerating fat, while providing sufficient calories for their daily diet
HEALTHY FIBERS
Enriched with a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers for healthy GI transit
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, barley, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, salt, fish oil, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.5%, Crude Fat (max.) 8.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.25%, Vitamin E (min.) 315 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3227 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 248 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).