Canine Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities that are prone to weight gain

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MODERATE CALORIE CONTENT

Supports dog weight control for spayed/neutered dogs or those with a tendency to become overweight with moderate calorie content

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

DOG GI HEALTH

Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, help manage GI health

PRODUCT DETAILS

