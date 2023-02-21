Canine Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities that are prone to weight gain
Sizes available
22lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MODERATE CALORIE CONTENT
Supports dog weight control for spayed/neutered dogs or those with a tendency to become overweight with moderate calorie content
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
DOG GI HEALTH
Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, help manage GI health
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, brown rice, natural flavors, chicken fat, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), DL-methionine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis : Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.12%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.27%, Vitamin E (min.) 315 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 220 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3459 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).