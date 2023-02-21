Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Puppy is a veterinary-exclusive rehydratable dry dog food for puppies with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

Sizes available

8.8lb

22lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

Includes vital nutrients and key vitamins for immune system health to support puppy development

HIGH ENERGY CONTENT

Allows puppies to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Promotes digestive health and optimal stool quality with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

