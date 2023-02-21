Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Puppy is a veterinary-exclusive rehydratable dry dog food for puppies with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
8.8lb
22lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
Includes vital nutrients and key vitamins for immune system health to support puppy development
HIGH ENERGY CONTENT
Allows puppies to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Promotes digestive health and optimal stool quality with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, egg product, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, vegetable oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, taurine, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.2%, Calcium (min.) 1.08%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.4%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3960 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 428 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).