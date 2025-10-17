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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Glycobalance Canned Dog Food
Canine Glycobalance Canned Dog Food

Canine Glycobalance Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

1 x 13.4 oz

1 x 13.4 oz

12 x 13.4 oz

12 x 13.4 oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Contains over 50% less starch than ROYAL CANIN® Canine Health Nutrition Adult wet.

HIGH PROTEIN

A high protein content to help maintain muscle mass.

FOOD INTAKE

Formulated for palatability to promote predictable food intake at meal times.

PRODUCT DETAILS