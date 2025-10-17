Canine Glycobalance Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS
Contains over 50% less starch than ROYAL CANIN® Canine Health Nutrition Adult wet.
HIGH PROTEIN
A high protein content to help maintain muscle mass.
FOOD INTAKE
Formulated for palatability to promote predictable food intake at meal times.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, hydrolyzed chicken liver, carob bean gum, carrageenan, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, guar gum, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.) 7.6%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.7%, Crude Fat (max.) 6.7%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Dietary Starch (max.) 0.2%, Sugars (max.) 0.6%.
This diet contains 802 kcal ME/kg; 305 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Feed only as directed by your veterinarian. If you have any questions about your pet’s health, consult your veterinarian. Ensure fresh drinking water is available at all times. Cover and refrigerate unused portion. If you are not completely satisfied with this product, contact us. Store this product in a cool, dry place. Best before date (BBD) stamped on the bottom of the can.
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GLYCOBALANCE loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|FEEDING GUIDELINE WET ONLY (380g can)
|DOG’S WEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|lb
|kg
|CAN
|(g)
|CAN
|(g)
|11
|5
|1 can+1/4 can
|458 g
|1 can
|396 g
|22
|10
|2 can
|770 g
|1 can+3/4 can
|665 g
|44
|20
|3 can+2/4 can
|1,296 g
|3 can
|1,119 g
|66
|30
|4 can+2/4 can
|1,756 g
|4 can
|1,517 g
|88
|40
|5 can+3/4 can
|2,179 g
|5 can
|1,882 g
|110
|50
|6 can+3/4 can
|2,576 g
|5 can+3/4 can
|2,225 g