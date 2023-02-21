Canine Glycobalance
Dry food for Dog
Glycobalance dry is a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs that is formulated with high levels of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber and a moderate fat content.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SUPPORTS BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS
Royal Canin Glycobalance is an adult dog food formulated to help support healthy post-prandial blood glucose levels
MAINTAINS MUSCLE MASS
High protein content helps to maintain muscle mass
REDUCED STARCH LEVELS
Formulated with a reduced level of starch, 49% less than Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult
Ingredient: Chicken by-product meal, barley, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, tapioca, chicken fat, natural flavors, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], calcium carbonate, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 35.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 10.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Dietary Starch*(max.) 25.0%, Sugars* (max.) 5.7%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3334 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 307 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).