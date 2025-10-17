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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsGlycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food
Glycobalance Dry Dog Food

Glycobalance Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

6.6 lblb 6.6

17.6 lblb 17.6

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Formulated with a reduced level of starch (53% lower than ROYAL CANIN® Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult dry) to support healthy blood glucose levels.

HIGH PROTEIN

A high protein content to help maintain muscle mass.

FOOD INTAKE

Formulated for palatability to promote predictable food intake at meal times.

PRODUCT DETAILS