Canine Glycobalance

Dry food for Dog

Glycobalance dry is a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs that is formulated with high levels of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber and a moderate fat content.

Sizes available

17.6lb

7.7lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

SUPPORTS BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Royal Canin Glycobalance is an adult dog food formulated to help support healthy post-prandial blood glucose levels

MAINTAINS MUSCLE MASS

High protein content helps to maintain muscle mass

REDUCED STARCH LEVELS

Formulated with a reduced level of starch, 49% less than Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult

