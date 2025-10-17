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Canine Glycobalance Small Dog

Canine Glycobalance Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

1.5 lblb 1.5

8.8 lblb 8.8

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Formulated with a reduced level of starch (48% lower than ROYAL CANIN® Size Health Nutrition Small Adult dry) to support healthy blood glucose levels.

FOOD INTAKE

Formulated for palatability to promote predictable food intake at meal times.

SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

PRODUCT DETAILS