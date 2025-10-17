Canine Glycobalance Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS
Formulated with a reduced level of starch (48% lower than ROYAL CANIN® Size Health Nutrition Small Adult dry) to support healthy blood glucose levels.
FOOD INTAKE
Formulated for palatability to promote predictable food intake at meal times.
SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Chicken by-product meal, barley, wheat gluten, pea fiber, corn protein meal, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, tapioca, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry, cow milk, pork), powdered psyllium seed husk, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, marine microalgae oil, sodium bisulfate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, fish oil, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.) 35.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 9.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Dietary Starch (max.) 22.3%, Sugars (max.) 2%.
This diet contains 3337 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 337 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
This is only a guide. Grams are the most accurate form of measurement; cups are given to the closest proximity. Optimal feeding amounts may vary according to your dog’s activity level and environment. We recommend that your dog be fed 2 to 4 equal portions of the diet per day. If you have any questions about your pet’s health, consult your veterinarian. Ensure fresh drinking water is available to your pet at all times. Kibble color may vary due to natural ingredients.
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GLYCOBALANCE SMALL DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Feeding guideline DRY only
|DOG’S WEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|lb
|kg
|cups
|(g)
|cups
|(g)
|4.4
|2
|1/2
|55 g
|1/2
|47 g
|6.6
|3
|3/4
|74 g
|5/8
|64 g
|8.8
|4
|7/8
|92 g
|3/4
|79 g
|11
|5
|1 + 1/8
|109 g
|7/8
|94 g
|13
|6
|1 + 1/4
|124 g
|1
|107 g
|22
|10
|1 + 7/8
|183 g
|1 + 5/8
|158 g