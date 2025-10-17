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Canine Hepatic Loaf
Canine Hepatic Loaf

Canine Hepatic Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Therapeutic food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

13.7 ozoz 13.7

12x13.7 ozoz 12x13.7

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

ADAPTED PROTEIN CONTENT

Adapted levels of high-quality proteins help support healthy liver function.

LOW COPPER

Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

PRODUCT DETAILS