Canine Hepatic Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
ADAPTED PROTEIN CONTENT
Adapted levels of high-quality proteins help support healthy liver function.
LOW COPPER
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Water sufficient for processing, brewers rice, corn flour, chicken liver, pork by-products, chicken, corn grits, powdered cellulose, fish oil, hydrolyzed chicken liver, vegetable oil, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, tricalcium phosphate, carob bean gum, carrageenan, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], choline chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, guar gum, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], glycine, citric acid, sodium carbonate, taurine, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)4.5%, Crude Fat (min.)2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.8%, Moisture (max.)66.3%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.09%, Copper (max.)2.21 mg/kg, Vitamin E (min.)231 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)85 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 1366 kcal ME/kg; 533 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine HEPATIC loaf is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.