Canine Hepatic loaf
Wet food for Dog
Canine Hepatic is a highly palatable and digestible dog food, restricted in copper content, and formulated with nutrients essential to support liver function.
Sizes available
1 x 14.4oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MINIMIZED COPPER ACCUMULATION
Low level of copper helps minimize its accumulation in a dog’s liver cells, and essential nutrients promote liver health
SMALLER MEALS
High energy density helps reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load
LIVER SUPPORT
Royal Canin Hepatic Wet Dog Food helps support healthy liver function in adult dogs with adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, brewers rice, corn flour, corn grits, chicken liver, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, hydrolyzed chicken liver, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, dried plain beet pulp, tricalcium phosphate, taurine, carob bean gum, carrageenan, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], choline chloride, citric acid, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 66.5%, Copper (max.) 2.4 mg/kg.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1352 kcal ME/kg; 554 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).