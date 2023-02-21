Canine Hydrolyzed Protein loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that promotes a healthy skin and coat.
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, pea starch, hydrolyzed chicken liver, hydrolyzed soy protein, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, lecithin, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, monocalcium phosphate, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.9%, Moisture (max.) 75.5%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 991 kcal ME/kg; 386 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).