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Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog
Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog

Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

8.8 lblb 8.8

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

PRODUCT DETAILS