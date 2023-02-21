Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Sizes available
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Dental health
This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.
Relative super saturation
Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that control both struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.