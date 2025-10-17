Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
HYDROLYZED PROTEIN
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium sulfate, salt, potassium chloride, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, taurine, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)22.0%, Crude Fat (min.)14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.6%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Calcium (max.)1.0%, Phosphorus (max.)0.73%, Magnesium (max.)0.1%.
This diet contains 3642 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 375 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine HYDROLYZED PROTEIN SMALL DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.