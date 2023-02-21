Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Dental health

This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.

Relative super saturation

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that control both struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

