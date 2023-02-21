Canine Mature Consult Medium Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Mature Consult Medium Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for medium mature dogs 23-55 lb that are 7 years and older.

4kg

9kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY SUPPORT

Contains an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality in mature dogs

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

Specially balanced amino acids help preserve lean muscle mass as medium mature dogs age

SKIN AND COAT SUPPORT

Specialized nutrients to support skin and coat health and coat shine

