Canine Mature Consult Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Mature Consult Medium Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for medium mature dogs 23-55 lb that are 7 years and older.
Sizes available
4kg
9kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY SUPPORT
Contains an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality in mature dogs
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Specially balanced amino acids help preserve lean muscle mass as medium mature dogs age
SKIN AND COAT SUPPORT
Specialized nutrients to support skin and coat health and coat shine
Ingredients: Corn, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, potassium chloride, L-arginine, sodium silico aluminate, L-lysine, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, DL-methionine, taurine, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], lecithin, L-tyrosine, GLA safflower oil, green tea extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.26%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.28%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.8%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 561 mg/kg, Lycopene* (min.) 7.0 mg/kg, Beta-carotene* (min.) 4.49 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3472 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 316 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).