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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsPill Assist™ Small Dog
Pill Assist™ Small Dog
Pill Assist™ Small Dog

Pill Assist™ Small Dog

Treats for dog

ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist™ Small Dog has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets'  wellbeing.

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Sizes available

3.1 ozoz 3.1

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

Highly attractive formula

Shown to enable pill acceptance in 98% of cases.

Adaptable form

Designed to easily mold and shape for pill administration.

PRODUCT DETAILS