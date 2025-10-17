Pill Assist™ Medium/Large Dog
Treats for dog
Royal Canin Pill Assist™ Medium/Large Dog has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets’ wellbeing.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
Highly attractive formula
Shown to enable pill acceptance in 97% of cases.
Adaptable form
Designed to easily mold and shape for pill administration.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Ingredients: Glycerin, water sufficient for processing, wheat flour, chicken meal, vegetable oil, wheat gluten, corn syrup, natural flavors, fumaric acid, potassium sorbate, fructooligosaccharides, xanthan gum, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.5%, Moisture (max.) 26.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 290 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie Content: This product contains 3265 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 24 kilocalories ME per piece on an as fed basis (calculated).