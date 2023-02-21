Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Pill Assist™ Medium/Large Dog

Pill Assist™ Medium/Large Dog

Other food for Dog

Royal Canin Pill Assist™ Medium/Large Dog has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets’ wellbeing.

Sizes available

1 x 7.9oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Highly attractive formula

Shown to enable pill acceptance in 97% of cases.

Adaptable form

Designed to easily mold and shape for pill administration.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025