Canine Renal Support E loaf

Canine Renal Support E loaf

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support E is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for adult dogs to support kidney health

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION

A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense wet dog food formula to reduce meal volume

E = ENTICING

Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with soft dog food texture

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025