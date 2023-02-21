Canine Renal Support E loaf
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support E is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for adult dogs to support kidney health
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense wet dog food formula to reduce meal volume
E = ENTICING
Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with soft dog food texture
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, brewers rice, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, corn flour, vegetable oil, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, fish oil, potassium citrate, carob bean gum, calcium carbonate, guar gum, taurine, carrageenan, dried plain beet pulp, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, magnesium oxide, sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 4.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 68.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.15%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1553 kcal ME/kg; 598 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).