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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf
Canine Renal Support E loaf

Canine Renal Support E loaf

Wet food for Dog

Therapeutic food for adult dogs.

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Sizes available

13.5 ozoz 13.5

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

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BENEFITS

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

AROMATIC CHOICE

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS